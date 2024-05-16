The power move of working the 5-to-9 before the 9-to-5
Callum Borchers , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 16 May 2024, 11:19 AM IST
SummaryWorking a regular day, even into the evening, is for mere mortals. Those out to impress start well before dawn.
As a competitive rower in my long-ago prime I sometimes used a racing strategy called fly and die. Sprinting to an early lead often yielded a fast overall time, even if I couldn’t hold my torrid pace through the finish line.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less