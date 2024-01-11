The President’s Men Don’t Go AWOL
SummaryThere’s no such thing as ‘personal time’ when you work for the guy in the Oval Office.
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s disappearance story will strike anyone who has served in a senior administration role as bizarre. When you are entrusted with high-level public responsibilities, the expectation is that you are always available. Top officials like Mr. Austin occupy what is known as the PAS level—presidentially appointed, Senate confirmed. PAS officials don’t even accrue vacation days since they are assumed always to be on the clock.