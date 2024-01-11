The President’s Men Don’t Go AWOL

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s disappearance story will strike anyone who has served in a senior administration role as bizarre. When you are entrusted with high-level public responsibilities, the expectation is that you are always available. Top officials like Mr. Austin occupy what is known as the PAS level—presidentially appointed, Senate confirmed. PAS officials don’t even accrue vacation days since they are assumed always to be on the clock.

Over the years, the constant availability of top administration aides at all hours has become the stuff of legend. When I served in the White House, workdays routinely began at 7 a.m. and continued until 8 p.m. Neither weekends nor late nights were considered time off. Andy Card, George W. Bush’s chief of staff, would sleep with his BlackBerry on his chest so that he’d be ready if a call came while he slept.

Lower-level staffers are no exception. One speechwriter I knew swam on the weekends. He put his BlackBerry in a Ziploc bag at the end of his lane, checking it every 100 meters in case the president called with questions about a speech.

When it comes to demanding constant availability from aides, it’s hard to surpass President Lyndon B. Johnson. In the days before cellphones, Johnson had phones installed in his car, on his boat, and even in his bathroom to make sure he could always reach his people. This included his informal advisers. Lew Wasserman, the Hollywood mogul who became a fundraiser and counselor to Johnson, once received a call that a signal corps officer was installing a telephone in his house. Johnson had demanded Wasserman have a direct line installed so he’d be reachable. When Wasserman objected, he was told that the phone was going in whether he liked it or not, and he might as well just pick a place for it.

Johnson saw phones as a way to control people. He believed that if the phone rang and you weren’t there, that meant you weren’t at your desk working.

He also didn’t believe in the concept of personal time. One aide, Billy Lee Brammer, wrote a novel called “The Gay Place" while working for him in the Senate. When Brammer saw Johnson after the book came out, Johnson was none too pleased. “When’d you write that book?" he wanted to know. Brammer explained that he wrote the book “at nights," but that didn’t assuage Johnson. Instead of working on the novel, Johnson said, “you should have been answering my mail." The two men never spoke again.

Mr. Austin’s excuse was better than Brammer’s. The defense secretary’s absence was the result of a medical issue that required hospitalization. Even so, I doubt Lyndon Johnson would have kept him in the cabinet. Neither should Joe Biden.

Mr. Troy is a senior fellow and director of the Presidential Leadership Initiative at the Bipartisan Policy Center, a senior scholar at Yeshiva University’s Straus Center, and a former deputy secretary of HHS and senior White House aide. He is the author of the forthcoming “The Power and the Money: The Epic Clashes Between American Titans of Industry and Commanders in Chief."