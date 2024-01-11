The President’s Men Don’t Go AWOL

When it comes to demanding constant availability from aides, it’s hard to surpass President Lyndon B. Johnson. In the days before cellphones, Johnson had phones installed in his car, on his boat, and even in his bathroom to make sure he could always reach his people. This included his informal advisers. Lew Wasserman, the Hollywood mogul who became a fundraiser and counselor to Johnson, once received a call that a signal corps officer was installing a telephone in his house. Johnson had demanded Wasserman have a direct line installed so he’d be reachable. When Wasserman objected, he was told that the phone was going in whether he liked it or not, and he might as well just pick a place for it.