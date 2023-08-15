The Priciest Place to Live in the Midwest? It Doesn’t Get More Expensive Than Gl

North of Chicago and dotted along Lake Michigan are a handful of affluent suburbs that make up the city’s North Shore. One of these communities is Glencoe, Ill., a 3.72 square mile village of 8,612 people with a median household income of $212,132, according to Census data. It’s home to the Midwest’s most expensive residential real estate , according to Realtor.com. (News Corp, owner of The Wall Street Journal, also operates Realtor.com.) Glencoe’s 60022 ZIP Code median listing price is $3.26 million, surpassing the next priciest Midwestern ZIP Code—that of Kenilworth, Ill., about four miles southeast of Glencoe—by close to $1 million. Anchored by a buzzing downtown with local boutiques and restaurants, Glencoe has transformed into a village of its own, says luxury broker Jena Radnay of @properties. “It’s a sleepy town that has found its own bang post-Covid," she says.

Membership to have

Skokie Country Club, founded in 1897, is known for its 18-hole golf course. Also in Glencoe is the Lake Shore Country Club, founded in 1908.

Architectural footnote

Glencoe has the world’s third largest concentration of Frank Lloyd Wright’s work: There are 13 structures designed by the architect still standing in Glencoe today.

Advice for the buyer

“Glencoe is a tight market," says Radnay, noting that not a lot has come on the market in the last two years compared to nearby communities such as Winnetka or Wilmette. While Glencoe has a mix of architecture styles—from stone houses to Nantuckets—on large lots in areas with hills and windy roads, Radnay says one property type is particularly hot right now: Downsize ranches. “Empty nesters who live in Glencoe want to stay in Glencoe forever," she says.

On the market

This house is on a Lake Michigan lakefront lot that offers an unusual amount of privacy. The property was built in 1970 but underwent a complete renovation in 2007. The primary suite is on the main living level. There is also an infinity pool and hot tub overlooking the lake. Agent: Laura Rubin Dresner, Baird & Warner Gold Coast.

Designed in the French style, this stone house was built in 2008 but has remodeled spaces including the kitchen and primary bathroom, which is outfitted in marble and quartzite. The lower level has a wet bar, wine room, rec room, gym and separate boxing room. There is an outdoor kitchen, pizza oven and vegetable garden in the landscaped backyard. The paver driveway is heated. Agent: Margie and Lanny Brooks, Baird & Warner Highland Park.

Built in 2013, this house is on a corner lot. The first level has a two-story foyer with a grand staircase and a kitchen with high-end appliances. Upstairs has five ensuite bedrooms on one level, including the primary suite, which has a vaulted ceiling, fireplace and two large walk-in closets. Downstairs has a sports court, bar, media room with a stage and a gym with a putting green. Agents: Howard and Susan Meyers, Compass.

