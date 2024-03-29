The Problem With Labeling People as ‘Toxic’

Referring to someone as toxic provides an excuse to distance ourselves from them. If they are toxic, we are justified in ignoring, avoiding and disengaging from them. No doubt there are people in this world whose behavior is deeply problematic and harmful such as in cases involving violence and abuse. In those situations, the healthiest response is to cut the person out. What concerns me is how casually “toxic" is used today to refer to anyone with whom we disagree or who falls short of our expectations.