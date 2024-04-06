special report
The quest for smarter note-taking
Nitin Sreedhar 7 min read 06 Apr 2024, 09:56 AM IST
SummaryDigital note-taking products are seeing more customisation, connectivity across platforms and AI add-ons but some gaps remain
Ladakh-based visual artist Anuja Dasgupta loves taking notes by hand, but a few years ago, when she was beginning to exhibit and visit art galleries regularly, the 28-year-old realised that taking notes digitally was more efficient. “That organically fed into when I would build arguments for my papers, etc. It became a practice and I almost stopped taking notes on paper. I found taking notes digitally much easier," says Dasgupta, who started with Google Keep but now uses two-three more digital platforms for her notes—everything from Highland (for creative writing) to Mindly (to conceptualise ideas and structure thoughts). “Before 2017, I was completely anti-digital notes. It’s been a big change."
