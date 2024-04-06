The quest for smarter note-taking

Infiniti is a cross-platform, connected note-taking product on the lines of Roam Research, Logseq, Notion, which utilise a concept called bi-directional linking. “The fundamental idea is that each part of a note is reusable," says Mondal. Infiniti will have both desktop and app versions. It will also be end-to-end encrypted. Currently it is in closed beta trials. “With digital note-taking, the promise is that you can carry all your notes with you and search. There is a growing demand. Indian audiences want good products. Even in colleges, students are provided laptops. So, almost at every level, there is an incentive to provide good note-taking tools."