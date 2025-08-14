The quest to make airport security screening the happiest line on earth
Allison Pohle , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 14 Aug 2025, 06:00 PM IST
Summary
The Transportation Security Administration has introduced the ‘family lane,’ intended to make the screening process less stressful for those traveling with kids 12 and under.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Traveling families know that frequent fliers tense up when strollers wheel into the security screening checkpoints.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story