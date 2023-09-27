The Race to Get the GameStop Story to the Big Screen
SummaryThe events depicted in “Dumb Money” only happened two years ago. When the film was greenlighted, some key moments hadn’t even happened yet.
The GameStop saga of 2021 was a Wall Street story with the potential for mass Hollywood appeal: an army of little-guy investors swarming to buy a failing videogame retail stock to punish the big financiers who were betting against it. In the months that followed, entertainment-trade publications reported that there were scripted projects in the works from HBO, Netflix and others.