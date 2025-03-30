The race to save a salamander that spawned a global cottage industry
Robert P. Walzer , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 30 Mar 2025, 02:00 PM IST
SummaryFrom TikTok to McDonald’s Happy Meals, Mexico’s ancient axolotl is everywhere, except where it is supposed to be—in the wild.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
XOCHIMILCO, Mexico—A homely aquatic salamander with a cartoonish smile and the ability to regenerate lost body parts has become a global phenomenon, appearing as characters in Minecraft, Fortnite and Pokémon and inspiring a McDonald’s Happy Meal toy.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less