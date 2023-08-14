The Real Reason You’re Having a Hard Time Getting Things Done at the Office

Getting used to working with background noise takes time. Many workplaces are quieter now because they are less crowded, and that means there can be periods of dead silence punctuated by sudden noise that feels magnified, jarring people again and again all day long. Even toggling between work-from-home solitude one day to a noisy office the next can have a similar effect. “We have to habituate ourselves to all those distractions all over again in order to get any good work done," says Vanessa Bohns , a professor of organizational behavior at Cornell University. She points to research that shows it takes 20 minutes to get used to background noise, but five minutes of silence before bringing back the noise forces the brain’s process to start over again. Many workers and a few bosses now view the office as a place to collaborate, but not the only place to do head-down individual work. In a large-scale survey published by Microsoft last year, 84% of employees cited connecting with co-workers as their key motivation for working in person. More than 70% said they would go to the office more frequently if they knew their direct team members or work friends would be there. “The data shows we can’t only see the office as a place to get focused work done," said Colette Stallbaumer , Microsoft’s general manager of Future of Work. Lynn Dang, a software developer in the Dallas area, uses her three mandatory office days for face-to-face meetings and work that doesn’t require intense concentration. When she transitioned back to the office last year, she noticed she couldn’t concentrate on reading code like she could while working from home. Loud team discussions and overhearing one-sided conversations amid the cubicles from people who were on the phone or dialed into video meetings created a constant assault on her senses. “It was like I’m gonna have to find something to do on my to-do list that would make me productive," she says. “Otherwise I’m going to have to keep working overtime or working over the weekend just to get stuff done." Write to Ray A. Smith at Ray.Smith@wsj.com