The Road to China-Free Supply Chains Is Long. Warning: Legless Lizards Ahead.

Building China-free supply chains is tough. Sometimes it means dealing with lizards that don’t have legs and sands that are radioactive.

That is the case with making rare-earth magnets—a powerful piece of tech that is as crucial to jet fighters and wind turbines as it is to smartphones and electric cars.

For decades, China has dominated every step in the process of making rare-earth magnets. It is the only nation capable of producing the magnets from start to finish at scale.

Now, with demand growing for China-free magnets in the U.S. and Europe, a diverse group of companies are stitching together globe-spanning supply chains and encountering all kinds of obstacles as they attempt to break China’s grip on the market.

An Australian company has spent years relocating protected pink-tailed reptiles from its rare-earths mine site to unlock a new source of the minerals outside China. Meanwhile, the company is trying to find other sources of rare earths, from countries such as Vietnam and the U.S., for its processing plant in South Korea.

On the other side of the world, the hunt for rare earths has led a Canadian company to use ones that have been extracted from the mineral-rich sands in the U.S. state of Georgia. The rare earths there had to be brought to Utah to be stripped of radioactive uranium, and then shipped to Estonia to be ready for magnets.

Two-thirds of the world’s rare-earth mining occurs in China. It processes around 85% of the ore, and it builds more than 90% of the magnets.

The new ventures can’t deliver prices as low as China’s. But the companies say some Western automakers and defense manufacturers are willing to pay more for magnets largely untouched by China.

“There’s a massive gap that needs to be filled in," said Rahim Suleman, chief executive of Neo Performance Materials, the Canadian company seeking to make a magnet supply chain outside China.

Assembling new supply chains requires a game of connect-the-dots. Companies are cobbling together far-flung networks—and encountering hurdles along the way.

The U.S. and Australia mine rare earths but can’t process them at scale. Malaysia can process the ore but doesn’t make magnets. Japan makes magnets but has no mines.

“Building out that dispersed supply chain, but across friendly nations, is considered probably the most likely way that this is going to develop," said David Merriman, research director at Project Blue, a London-based market intelligence provider. “What needs to really be emphasized is that the Chinese are very far ahead."

Western companies, Merriman said, can draw on only a limited pool of expertise in magnet production, and often struggle to convince financial backers that their businesses will survive. Putting mines down isn’t easy, because of tight environmental requirements. “There’s a number of hoops that need to be jumped through," Merriman said.

Take Australian Strategic Materials, which has a deal to supply China-free rare earths to an American buyer who is attempting made-in-USA magnets.

The company has a mining site in eastern Australia, but environmental rules called for it to first move the area’s rare legless lizards before it moved the rare earths. Company scientists got to work, starting years ago by laying out tiles in the bleak landscape.

The 6-inch lizards, which resemble earthworms and tend to live underground, began using the tiles for shelter. The scientists then shifted the tiles—a few paces at a time—and the burrowing beasts followed until they were off the mine.

Following the recommendations of ecologists, the company planned to give the lizards 10 years to relocate from the parts of the mine area where they lived. The company says it is now looking for financing to begin mining, starting in areas where the lizards haven’t been found. It doesn’t expect to start digging up ore until 2027. Meanwhile, the tiling has continued to push the lizards farther from the mining site.

The lizards aren’t the only problem. In May, the company signed a deal to buy rare-earth materials from a small company in northern Vietnam. Its plan was to ship the oxides to its plant in South Korea where they could be turned into metals for use in magnets.

But the plan has faced turbulence, in a sign of how tricky it can be to stitch supply chains across jurisdictions. In October, the founder of the Vietnamese company was arrested there on allegations of financial fraud connected to the illicit purchase of rare earths. The founder and a company representative didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Australian Strategic Materials, which isn’t involved in the investigation, says it is exploring whether it will still be viable to source rare earths from the Vietnamese company while looking into other non-Chinese alternatives.

In its quest to build a rare-earth supply chain outside of China, Canada’s Neo Performance Materials has run into its own challenges. The company already makes magnets in China, but it set out to build an alternative supply chain to meet the growing demand for China-free rare earths.

The company turned to ore from Georgia, in addition to places in countries such as Australia and Vietnam. The southern U.S. state is home to mineral sands that are used mainly to make titanium, but are also brimming with top-notch rare earths. There was an issue, however: Lurking in the sands is radioactive uranium and thorium.

These have to be filtered out to get to the rare-earth prize. After separation, the radioactive minerals can’t just be dumped back into the soil, where they could pose a danger.

In 2020, Neo joined with a Colorado-based uranium producer called Energy Fuels, which retrofitted a mill in Blanding, Utah, to remove the uranium and thorium from the rare earths. Equipment was installed to handle one-ton sacks of sand, along with presses and dryers to get rid of moisture.

Energy Fuels kept the uranium and sold it to power plants. Neo bought the rare earths.

After that, there was more processing to be done. The materials that were extracted had different types of rare earths jumbled up together that needed to be separated. Only a few companies outside China do that, and none in the U.S. does it at scale.

Neo had a facility that was up to the task—a continent away. The company had years earlier bought a former Soviet-era uranium plant that had been converted into a facility that separated rare earths. It began receiving the Utah shipments in 2021 and selling the separated rare earths to Japanese magnet makers. Soon, the Utah plant will start doing the separating, too, taking on two jobs instead of one.

The final piece of the puzzle came in April, when Neo acquired a small British rare-earth magnet maker, giving it the capacity to produce magnets in the West for the first time. In August, it went bigger, breaking ground on a new magnet facility in the Estonian town of Narva on the Russian border.

When production begins in 2025, the plant will churn out the most powerful type of heat-resistant magnets for use in electric vehicles and wind turbines, in what will be one of the largest such facilities outside Asia. The European Union has offered up to roughly $20 million in grant money for the plant.

The EU “of the future is being born right here in Narva," Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, said in June.

