The Road to China-Free Supply Chains Is Long. Warning: Legless Lizards Ahead.
Jon Emont , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 15 Dec 2023, 01:45 PM IST
SummaryCompanies trying to break the grip on rare-earth magnets—a crucial ingredient in modern technology—are encountering unusual hurdles.
Building China-free supply chains is tough. Sometimes it means dealing with lizards that don’t have legs and sands that are radioactive.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less