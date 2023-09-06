The Rolling Stones Reveal First Original Studio Album in 18 Years

The new album, called “Hackney Diamonds,” comes two years after the death of drummer Charlie Watts

The Rolling Stones are returning with their first collection of original songs since 2005. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The British rock-music architects held a media event in Hackney, an area in east London, on Wednesday where they unpacked details of their coming album, “Hackney Diamonds."

As part of the event, Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood fielded questions from American comedian and late-night show host Jimmy Fallon. The launch, which was livestreamed on YouTube, followed a teaser campaign that included a snippet of a new song and a mysterious advertisement placed in the Hackney Gazette, a local newspaper. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Even among the surprising number of 1960s rock bands that have sustained lasting careers long after their pop-cultural prime, the Stones stand out.

Jagger turned 80 in July; Richards, 79, will join him in December. Longtime guitarist Ronnie Wood is 76. Jagger underwent a successful heart procedure in 2019, briefly postponing a U.S. tour. Charlie Watts, the band’s beloved drummer, died in 2021 at the age of 80.

Despite such hurdles, the Stones, one of live music’s very biggest acts, have toured every year for the past decade, except for pandemic-stricken 2020. The Stones also won a Grammy award in 2018 for their 2016 blues-covers album, “Blue & Lonesome." In 2020, they released a timely-sounding track, “Living in a Ghost Town," that went No. 1 in Germany. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Over recent decades, however, the band’s output of new original music has slowed considerably: They’ve released only three studio albums since 1990, including 2005’s “A Bigger Bang." For years, Stones fans have followed reports of Jagger and Richards hitting the studio, but little has materialized until now.

Band members have previously told outlets that the new album includes some recordings by the late drummer Watts. Steve Jordan, a veteran drummer and friend of the Stones who coproduces, cowrites and performs on Richards’s solo albums, has assumed the late Watts’s drumming duties.