The scion of the Ziploc empire is on a crusade to rein in plastic waste

He has gone scuba diving among plumes of plastic sludge. He has funded research on how microplastics are damaging for human health. And, he has made trips to Congress to ask for regulations placing responsibility on consumer-goods companies to recycle the plastic waste their products generate.

Companies like his.

For 20 years, Johnson has been at the helm of one of the biggest consumer companies in the world—and a major manufacturer of products packaged in plastics. The 66-year-old is the fifth-generation leader of family-run SC Johnson, which makes Ziploc bags, Mrs. Meyer’s Clean Day soaps and Windex cleaners.

“On one hand, I see plastic as one of the most useful, versatile and cost-effective materials developed in the last century," Johnson testified at a Senate committee hearing in March. “On the other hand, as a lifelong conservationist, I also have seen how plastic has become one of the more profound emerging global pollutants that is affecting planetary, animal, and human health."

That paradox is one of the most challenging questions confronting business leaders—how to balance the tide of consumerism with escalating environmental concerns? Are consumers prepared to pay more and change the way they get their soap, cleaners and food to drastically reduce plastic waste?

Some executives in the consumer packaged-goods industry question SC Johnson’s commitment to better environmental practices. They say that SC Johnson still relies on plastic for packaging many of its products, and single-use plastic films like Ziplocs aren’t commonly recycled. Close to 40% of the world’s millions of tons of plastics produced are used in packaging, according to the United Nations Environment Program, and 85% of that plastic ends up in landfills.

Johnson says he has introduced sustainable packaging, including Windex bottles made from recovered coastal plastic, but says that regulations and fees on companies using plastics are needed so companies like his can remain competitive. Johnson says alternatives like glass can be costly, fragile and leave a bigger carbon footprint. SC Johnson also makes Ziplocs made from silicone as well as compostable versions.

“The traditional Ziploc bag is a single-use plastic, there’s no two ways about that," he said in an interview in the company’s “Great Workroom," a large space dotted with work benches inside the red-hued headquarters designed by Frank Lloyd Wright. “You could say, alright, well, single-use plastics is a terrible business, and we should just get out of it. But somebody else who’s less well-intended is going to just take that up. It’s a free market. My argument is that it’s better off in our hands because we’re trying hard to make changes."

A CEO with a scientist’s sensibility—Johnson has five degrees from Cornell University in Ithaca, N.Y., including an M.B.A. and a Ph.D. in applied physics—he holds long discussions with scientists and is more excited speaking about polymers than earnings. Forbes estimates him to personally be worth $5 billion, with the company bringing in about $11 billion in annual revenue.

His usual outfit is a light blue shirt with khaki slacks, sneakers and a black Columbia fleece jacket.

"At the end of the day, he is a scientist and a nerd, and his friends love him for that," says Steve Culbertson, a Chi Psi fraternity brother. “It sometimes seemed like he was never going to leave Ithaca."

Johnson introduced Culbertson, now the chief executive of nonprofit Youth Service America, to diving. During a 2021 trip to the Cocos Islands off Costa Rica, Culbertson recalls Johnson peeling off from the dive to collect samples for microplastic research and analysis. In the evening, Johnson pulled out his microscope and analyzed samples, showing them to the boat’s local crew and discussing what microplastics pollution had done.

Even before Johnson assumed the position of CEO in 2004, SC Johnson had been trying to tackle the issue of plastic waste. It was among the first companies to release a bottle made of recycled plastics, in 1990. And over the past decade, it has released different iterations of “reuse and refill" packaging, including a concentrated version of Windex. But those products didn’t take. People didn’t buy them on a scale that would make a meaningful difference to tackling the problems of plastic waste, Johnson said.

“We keep running into walls," Johnson said. “I look back on what we’ve done on plastics—we’ve worked hard, but I can’t say I’m proud of the progress we’ve made."

Johnson has focused his efforts on fighting for legislation, becoming a regular presence at symposiums and government gatherings to push for changes. He points to fees on plastics and packaging in British Columbia, Canada, that funded collection efforts and pushed recycling rates higher.

Johnson is operating in a more receptive environment than his predecessors. His father, Sam Johnson, stunned the industry when he announced in 1975 that the company would remove polluting chlorofluorocarbons from its aerosol products. During a speech in which Sam Johnson announced the change, the head of a chemical company stood up and told Johnson he was ruining the industry.

The younger Johnson says today, fellow companies on the Consumer Goods Forum such as PepsiCo, Unilever and Walmart also are working on this issue.

More than a decade ago, Johnson started a team directly reporting to him focused on addressing global health problems. It was funded in part by the 5% of pretax profits the company has pledged to give back to its communities. Today, the unit has performance metrics that include people affected and lives saved.

The team has spent $100 million developing a not-for-profit spatial mosquito repellent that can be hung indoors; a study in Indonesia showed that it reduced first-time malaria infection rates by 28%.

Johnson carves out time at town hall meetings to give life updates, including about his daughter, who is training to be a wildlife conservation veterinarian. He says he has no plans to retire soon, and hopes two nieces who work at the company could eventually take over the role. (One is running the company’s business in Canada.)

Johnson tells the story of a monthlong trip he and his brother took with their father, Sam, in 1998, re-creating a journey Sam’s father had made in 1935. They commissioned a replica plane and flew from Racine to Fortaleza, Brazil.

On the trip, Sam “bared his soul" about the difficult relationship he had had with his father, who yelled at him and told him he was no good, Fisk recalls. The lesson Sam took from his upbringing was that it was more important to live up to your children’s expectations than your father’s.

Fisk Johnson says that’s his goal, too.