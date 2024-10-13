The scion of the Ziploc empire is on a crusade to rein in plastic waste

“The traditional Ziploc bag is a single-use plastic, there’s no two ways about that," he said in an interview in the company’s “Great Workroom," a large space dotted with work benches inside the red-hued headquarters designed by Frank Lloyd Wright. “You could say, alright, well, single-use plastics is a terrible business, and we should just get out of it. But somebody else who’s less well-intended is going to just take that up. It’s a free market. My argument is that it’s better off in our hands because we’re trying hard to make changes."