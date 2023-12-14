The Sea-Monster-Sized Ship Disrupting Biden’s Wind-Energy Dreams
David Uberti , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 14 Dec 2023, 05:36 PM IST
SummaryThe costly, delayed construction of the Charybdis highlights a shortage of crucial ships.
In a shipyard near the southern tip of Texas, more than 1,000 workers are rushing to finish a massive vessel that embodies the promise and peril of America’s offshore wind-energy dreams.
