The Secret Deal That Put a Real Rifle Into ‘Call of Duty’

A top U.S. gun maker signed a previously undisclosed deal to put one of its rifles in the popular videogame franchise Call of Duty as part of a marketing plan to reach young customers, according to internal emails and company records.

The documents from Remington Arms—which was part of a firearms conglomerate called Freedom Group—are being disclosed by a lawyer who obtained them in a lawsuit filed by parents of children killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre. Last year they settled with Remington, which made the AR-15 used by the killer, for $73 million.

The emails and records offer a rare inside look at the gun industry’s relationship with videogame makers, which has been criticized by advocates on both sides of Second Amendment debates.

Digital replicas of real guns have appeared in numerous videogames, and executives from both industries have acknowledged they signed partnerships for that purpose. But they haven’t disclosed the details of such deals or discussed the motivations behind them.

The documents, from the late 2000s and early 2010s, show Remington and Freedom Group officials pursued deals to place their guns in shooter videogames as part of a marketing push for new audiences because they were concerned their customer base was aging.

An undated Freedom Group memo titled “Gaming Strategy" said, “With increasing urbanization and access to shooting/hunting areas in decline, a primary means for young potential shooters to come into contact with firearms and ammunition is through virtual gaming scenarios."

Executives at the gun giant, which was owned by private-equity company Cerberus and filed for bankruptcy in 2020, believed such deals would “help create brand preference among the next generation," and allow the company to “win our fair-share of these young consumers," according to the memo.

The records show Remington signed a deal in 2009 with videogame publisher Activision Blizzard to put a new weapon called the Adaptive Combat Rifle, or ACR, in its 2009 release “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2."

Remington hoped to sell civilian and military versions of the ACR, a modular rifle that uses design elements from several other weapons including the AR-15. It was part of a broader lineup of military-style semiautomatics that gun makers were marketing to young buyers around that time.

Getting the ACR into Call of Duty was a coup for Remington. One of the world’s most successful videogame franchises, Call of Duty has annual sequels and online versions that draw millions of primarily young male players.

Activision and Remington didn’t exchange money as part of the agreement, which they agreed to keep confidential.

People have debated whether violence in videogames and other media encourages real-world shootings. The details in these documents raise a separate question: Whether they can help to sell firearms, just like product placement for phones or shampoo.

Remington officials believed videogames were attracting new gun buyers.

“It really is irony [sic] that video games that just a decade ago were considered the number one threat to gaining new shooters is perhaps now the number one draw," John C. Trull, who was then Remington’s vice president of product management for firearms, wrote in a 2012 email.

Executives at the company were thrilled after “Modern Warfare 2" proved successful, ultimately selling more than 22 million units.

Trull wrote to fellow executives in 2010 that a man doing work at his house told him the ACR was gaining a following among devotees of Call of Duty.

“The reason the guys love it is because of its ‘low recoil’ in the game, which allows the player to maintain target acquisition," he wrote.

Roy Gifford, a then-vice president of brands and research, responded later that day: “It’s amazing how a game can sell a real world product attribute."

Some inside the company opposed videogame marketing partnerships, however.

“If you saw any part of whatever it is, Modern Warfare 1, it was just shoot them, shoot them, shoot them," Al Russo, a former Remington marketing executive, said according to a deposition in the lawsuit. “It was—it was not what the—our products were meant to be portrayed."

In addition to “Modern Warfare 2," the ACR appeared in “Call of Duty Online," a 2012 version exclusive to China.

Based on images Activision has released, gamers are speculating online that the ACR will return in this November’s sequel “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III."

A spokesman for Activision, which was acquired by Microsoft Friday for $75 billion, didn’t respond to requests for comment.

After filing for bankruptcy three years ago, Freedom Group, which changed its name to Remington Outdoor Company, was sold in pieces. A spokesman for Cerberus declined to comment.

In an article published this year on Charlie INTEL, a Call of Duty news site, one author called the ACR “one of the most popular weapons in Call of Duty history."

However, its popularity in the game didn’t translate to real-world sales. The ACR faced numerous problems including a recall following the discovery of a design flaw.

“The fact that the rifle was so popular in Call of Duty was shocking and…it was essentially the only positive thing anyone had to say about the ACR," Trull said in an interview. “The product was eventually discontinued after years of low sales volume."

Gifford declined to comment. Russo didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Activision has used other real-world firearms in its games over the years. In addition to Remington, the credits to Call of Duty games have included special thanks to gun makers Barrett and Colt.

Representatives for Barrett and Colt didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Following the Sandy Hook school shooting, in which 20 children and six educators were killed, there was an outcry about the use of branded guns in videogames.

National Rifle Association Executive Vice President Wayne LaPierre that year described the videogame business as “a callous, corrupt and corrupting shadow industry that sells, and sows, violence against its own people."

Electronic Arts, one of Activision’s biggest competitors, said in 2013 it would stop licensing the rights to real-world guns.

In their suit, Sandy Hook parents argued that Remington’s marketing through videogames appealed to insecure loners bent on mass slaughter like their children’s killer.

“The whole reason we brought this suit was to create change, specifically around changing marketing practices," said Nicole Hockley, whose 6-year-old son Dylan was killed. “As the discovery becomes public, we hope it raises awareness and creates pressure for change."

Josh Koskoff, lead attorney for the families, said his firm will post documents from the suit online in the coming weeks, including those related to the Remington-Activision agreement.

Some in the gun industry say companies such as Remington aren’t to blame for the effects of videogame versions of their products because game makers sought the licensing deals in pursuit of realism.

They also point out that game developers have created replicas of real-world weapons without using their brand names.

Freedom Group’s “Gaming Strategy" memo forbade the use of the company’s brands in games where “non-military bad guys" could be targets. However, the memo said digital replicas of its guns could appear in those games.

“Previous experience tells us people will seek out the brands of the guns," the memo stated. “A lack of direct branding helps to shield us from implications of a direct endorsement while still receiving benefit from inclusion in the game."

Trull said in the interview that Remington executives didn’t anticipate how their weapons would be used in online games where players shoot each other, an approach that was taking off around the time of “Modern Warfare 2."

“The concept of online lobbies where players engaged each other in ‘team deathmatches’ was unfamiliar," said Trull. “I believe that if anyone had known then what we know now about how these games evolved, the decisions would have been different."

