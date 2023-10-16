The Secret Deal That Put a Real Rifle Into ‘Call of Duty’
Zusha Elinson ( with inputs from The Wall Street Journal ) 6 min read 16 Oct 2023, 07:06 PM IST
SummaryRemington signed a product placement deal with Activision to reach young gamers, newly released documents show.
A top U.S. gun maker signed a previously undisclosed deal to put one of its rifles in the popular videogame franchise Call of Duty as part of a marketing plan to reach young customers, according to internal emails and company records.
