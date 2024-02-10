The Secret to a Better Vacation? Don’t Go at the ‘Best’ Time
If you travel during the off season, you can beat the crowds, save money and actually have a more fulfilling experience. Our writer ventures to a winter beach town—and finds many rewards.
“THIS IS way harder to do in the summer," Evan Bucholz said as he raised his glass and then knocked back a 50-50 shot of amaro and something stronger. I followed suit. Bucholz, mixologist and co-owner of the bar Brix & Rye in the town of Greenport, N.Y., was talking about the trickiness of finding time to indulge in a drink with a customer, and the spirited discussion we’d just had. He always tries to connect with guests, he told me, but on some nights in the summer it’s just impossible. “As soon as that door opens, the place gets slammed—it can be difficult to stop and chat."