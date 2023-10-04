Hello User
Business News/ Special Report / The Secret to a Speedy Supper Everyone Likes? Turn It Into a Taco

The Secret to a Speedy Supper Everyone Likes? Turn It Into a Taco

Kitty Greenwald ( with inputs from The Wall Street Journal )

Tucked into soft tortillas and enlivened with Mediterranean spices and homemade salsa, these ground beef tacos are designed to please discerning diners of all ages

THE CHEF: Douglas Katz

His Restaurants: Zhug, Amba and Provenance, all in Cleveland

What He’s Known For: Bringing a farm-to-table, made-from-scratch ethos to the Cleveland dining scene for over 20 years. Creating welcoming restaurants that are go-to special-occasion spots. Cooking a range of cuisines that rely on a well-stocked spice drawer.

DURING MORE than two decades at the helm of some of Cleveland’s most celebrated restaurants, Doug Katz has proven himself a major culinary talent. As a working parent, however, he says creative breakthroughs occasionally happen at home. That’s where these Mediterranean-leaning tacos come in.

“I was the one who cooked for our family. Sometimes I’d make what I wanted, sometimes I’d make what the kids wanted," he explained. But one compromise—inventive tacos—reliably pleased everyone. In this iteration, his final Slow Food Fast, Katz shapes ground beef into ragged chunks and sears them until browned and crispy. Cumin, garlic and paprika lend aromatic depth while a simmer with tomato sauce and red wine keeps everything tender and flavorful.

Round out the spread with a pile of corn tortillas, homemade tomato-honey-herb salsa and a bowl of tart Greek yogurt dotted with crumbled feta. Then let everyone dig in. “I love that people can build whatever they like," Katz said.

Updated: 04 Oct 2023, 05:16 PM IST
