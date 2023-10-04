The Secret to a Speedy Supper Everyone Likes? Turn It Into a Taco

“I was the one who cooked for our family. Sometimes I’d make what I wanted, sometimes I’d make what the kids wanted," he explained. But one compromise—inventive tacos—reliably pleased everyone. In this iteration, his final Slow Food Fast, Katz shapes ground beef into ragged chunks and sears them until browned and crispy. Cumin, garlic and paprika lend aromatic depth while a simmer with tomato sauce and red wine keeps everything tender and flavorful.