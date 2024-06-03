The secret to career success may well be off to the side

Lateral moves can also be a wonderful cure for boredom. There is nothing to fear in a bit of tedium, but people will do almost anything to avoid it in large doses. In an experiment by Chantal Nederkoorn of Maastricht University and her co-authors, participants were asked to watch dull, sad and neutral film clips and given the ability to self-administer electric shocks as they did so. Those watching monotonous films shocked themselves more often and at greater intensity. (Films by Wes Anderson were presumably too dangerous to be shown for this reason.)