The secret to finding great meals while traveling.
SummaryFar too often, when on the road, we start googling as soon as mealtime approaches. As these seasoned travelers and enthusiastic eaters show, sniffing out dinner the old-fashioned way can reap greater rewards.
In Madrid earlier this summer, I visited a food market I’d read about on a “must-eat" list online. I settled on a busy stall and ordered the tortilla española. Bad idea: The gloppy, bland dish and rushed service left me bereft—and hungry. Unwilling to return to my hotel defeated, I wandered around until I came across a small cerveceria.