Relying on chance opens up opportunities for dining experiences like the one I had in Madrid—or the one Jamie Barys, who lives in Shanghai and Singapore, had in Osaka. Amid a sudden downpour, Barys and her friends took cover under an awning on a small street. Turns out, they’d parked themselves in front of an “amazing izakaya." Experiences like that one inform the ethos of Barys’s company, UnTour Food Tours, which works with what Barys calls “expert eaters" to show visitors the places in China they won’t find on best-of lists.