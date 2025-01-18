The secret to raising confident children? Quality time with parents.

My after-school chats with my oldest daughter were once hurried and full of distractions. But when I began carving out 10-15 minutes of one-on-one time with her when she first got home each day, I learned much more about what she was going through. I discovered she had fallen in with a group of friends who were engaged in behavior she found unsettling, such as watching risqué videos on social media. Sensing our daughter felt uncomfortable and a little trapped, my wife and I were able to coach her toward a new group of friends in a way that avoided hurting anyone’s feelings.