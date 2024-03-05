‘The ship is sinking!’ Missile strikes, panic and a race to save the Rubymar
Drew Hinshaw , Joe Parkinson , The Wall Street Journal 22 min read 05 Mar 2024, 07:07 PM IST
SummaryThe cargo ship was attacked on the Red Sea. The crew had three hours to try to save it—and themselves.
Chief mate Mahmoud Gwealy awoke to a loud bang that sent the laptop on his chest crashing into his nose. The 29-year-old Egyptian sailor had dozed off for the evening while watching Lebanese soap operas in the upstairs quarters of the Rubymar. The British-owned bulk carrier had been rocking in such high swells that he wondered if it had been slammed by a huge wave.
