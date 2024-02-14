The Small University Endowment That Is Beating the Ivy Leagues

Baylor University has traded its way to the top of the university endowment performance rankings. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Many universities allocate their money among different assets and adjust periodically. Baylor, led by a former trader, seizes on market moves frequently to boost or cut exposure to its managers.

"The only thing I'm doing is what the market tells me to do: If the market goes up, we take some money back. If the market goes down, we give it money," said investment chief David Morehead. "It is finance 101."

Morehead regularly touts Baylor's performance compared with other endowments to its outside fund managers. He takes particular pride in beating the Ivies, which Baylor has largely done over the past five years despite those endowments' larger staffs. Besides Morehead, Baylor has four investment staffers, all women.

The endowment gained 6.4% for the fiscal year ended June 30, beating all the Ivy League endowments. Over the past five years, its 10.9% annualized return outpaced that of all the Ivies except for Brown University, which notched a 13.3% average annual gain. Baylor ranks in the top 5% of all U.S. endowments for the period, according to Wilshire Trust Universe Comparison Service.

The private Christian school in Waco, Texas, has 20,000 students and a $2 billion endowment. That figure is up from $900 million when Morehead arrived in 2011.

"Dave in particular is much more active with asset allocation than pretty much anybody I've met in the business," said Ken Lee, chief investment officer for Dallas-based Children's Health, a not-for-profit pediatric hospital serving North Texas. "Tactical can sometimes cut both ways, but he's been consistently right."

It is far easier to notch big gains on a smaller pool of assets than it is on the tens of billions that some Ivy League endowments manage. Baylor’s strategy, which has flourished in the volatile markets of recent years, might not do as well if things get calmer.

The trigger for Morehead and his team to act is a move of at least 10% in a sector or fund. For instance, Baylor has added or trimmed three to five times a year, for years, in one firm's different equities strategies.

Baylor has benefited from timely bets on volatile sectors such as energy and biotech. It recently has been decreasing its energy exposure as crude-oil prices have climbed.

In August 2020, with the pandemic raging, Morehead bet on a reopening of the economy. He had heard from Baylor’s biotech manager, RA Capital Management in Boston, that vaccines were months away. He gave more cash to two existing Baylor managers to create portfolios of companies that they believed would benefit from a return to normal.

Many investors making the same bet bought airlines, hotels and restaurant stocks. Baylor's portfolio was less obvious, including: FleetCor, a fuel-payments provider for the trucking industry, TransDigm, a maker of aerospace components likely to benefit from the resumption in travel, and Accesso, which provides ticketing software for theme parks and the like. The trade paid off.

Baylor today draws less than a 10th of its operating budget from the endowment. The fund helps pay for faculty salaries, student scholarships and capital-improvement projects.

Morehead took over the endowment in 2021. When he was hired to run Baylor’s public investments in 2011, the endowment had experienced a revolving door of investment chiefs. It had suffered a 15% loss and liquidity crunch in the financial crisis. Its assets didn’t recover until 2014.

The lack of available cash was a drag on returns because the endowment couldn't boost its private investments when prices were low after the financial crisis.

Renee Hanna, who runs Baylor’s private investments, started remaking the portfolio by selling assets at a discount on the secondary market in 2014. The portfolio finally started outperforming its benchmark in the 2018 fiscal year.

The private portfolio, which makes up about half of the endowment, is concentrated in themes Baylor thinks will thrive over the long term, including technology and healthcare. One area it avoids is China, which had produced big returns for many endowments in the past.

"We don't try to be diversified; we don't try to be invested in all things," Hanna said.

Before Baylor, Morehead had spent almost 20 years investing in stocks, bonds and commodities at a series of hedge funds and writing sell-side research at investment bank William Blair.

Like most traders, he was at his desk early in the morning. He was stopped short one evening by his then second-grader asking if she would see him the next morning.

"It made me think, what kind of dad do I want to be?" Morehead said. "My toxic trait is I get bored. I thought, is there anything over the last 20 years I've done that I want to do for the next 20 years? The answer was, not really…We were open to a big adventure."

Write to Juliet Chung at Juliet.Chung@wsj.com

