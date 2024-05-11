The smartest people in the room are all listening to the same podcast
Ben Cohen , The Wall Street Journal 8 min read 11 May 2024, 09:00 AM IST
SummaryHow did Acquired become the business world’s favorite show?
It’s a wonky podcast about business history and strategy with four-hour episodes that drop once a month. And people from Silicon Valley to Wall Street are completely obsessed with it.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less