The smartest people in the room are all listening to the same podcast

It’s a wonky podcast about business history and strategy with four-hour episodes that drop once a month. And people from Silicon Valley to Wall Street are completely obsessed with it.

Acquired is the unlikely hit show hosted by Ben Gilbert and David Rosenthal, whose ability to understand companies deeply enough to describe them simply makes listeners want to spend time with them. Lots and lots of time.

By turning case studies into cinematic spectacles, they have built the business world’s favorite podcast.

Acquired’s hosts treat Taylor Swift and TSMC with equally nerdy enthusiasm. And no topic is too esoteric for them. The geekier, the better. They did three hours on Costco, seven hours on Nvidia and nine hours on Berkshire Hathaway in a three-part series as long as the “Lord of the Rings" trilogy.

To get a sense of the show’s range, just look at the last five episodes: Visa, Novo Nordisk, Hermès, Renaissance Technologies and Microsoft. The only thing that companies making credit cards, Ozempic, scarves, algorithmic trades and enterprise software have in common is that two earnest hosts wanted to know every nuance, complexity and nitty-gritty detail of how they do it.

When I asked Gilbert and Rosenthal how they do it—that is, how the Acquired hosts would tell the story of Acquired—they referenced the motto of the Jeff Bezos space company Blue Origin.

“Step by step, ferociously," Gilbert says. “Every episode took the best things from the previous one and tried to build on them."

The origin story of Acquired begins a decade ago when Gilbert, now 34, and Rosenthal, 39, met at a mutual friend’s Passover in Seattle and kept in touch. Over lunch in January 2015, Gilbert mentioned an idea for a podcast that would analyze one successful tech acquisition per episode, and Rosenthal offered to co-host the show they would call Acquired.

Acquired launched that year with an episode about Pixar. Like most new podcasts, it had no listeners. That first show lasted 37 minutes and got a few hundred downloads over the next six months. Today’s episodes average more than 500,000.

The crucial moment in the podcast’s history came when the hosts wanted to make a Tesla episode in 2018, but didn’t have an acquisition to chat about. That’s when Rosenthal had the insight that would change the way the hosts viewed their own podcast.

Acquired wasn’t really a show about acquisitions.

It had become a show telling the epic tales of the world’s most successful companies.

“I have a theory on this," Rosenthal says. “I think corporations are the biggest and best nonfiction stories of our day. There’s no Roman Empire anymore. If you’re looking for a story like the legends of old, it’s Apple and Microsoft and LVMH. That is the arena in which people pursue greatness."

“How something started with nothing in obscurity and turned into the most important or valuable institution in our modern world," Gilbert says. “That’s a hell of a hook, and that’s our hook basically every time."

The podcast market has become saturated with friendly interview shows that let CEOs reflect on their pasts and ruminate about the future. These days, tech billionaires go to Davos, Sun Valley and the Lex Fridman Podcast. But none of those podcasts are quite like Acquired.

A single episode requires hundreds of hours of research, which is why they release only 12 a year. In fact, the podcast is so unconventional that Gilbert and Rosenthal don’t even think of it as a podcast. They describe their shows as “conversational audiobooks." One listener described them to me as “business porn."

Gilbert and Rosenthal have become known for their comprehensive analysis, clear storytelling and overall craftsmanship. They focus on quality. They embrace scarcity. They want to do less, better.

The hosts refer to Acquired as “the Hermès of podcasts," which is a valuable brand to have. They now charge between $400,000 and $600,000 for four-episode sponsorships. (The current presenting sponsor is a unit of JPMorgan Chase.) It costs $40,000 a month just to advertise on the podcast’s archives, since the back catalog generates one-third of the show’s downloads.

Explaining business success has become a formula for their own business success. The show’s audience doubled last year—and the year before that. The economics are so favorable that the hosts quit their full-time jobs as venture capitalists for their monthly podcast.

Acquired is now bringing in millions of dollars a year for Gilbert and Rosenthal. It’s also bringing them investment opportunities: They have put money in growth-stage tech companies that sponsor the show, and they recently closed the first round of a $30 million fund called Acquired Capital.

The hosts say the show works because they respect their audience’s intelligence, and there might not be another podcast with fans who are smarter about business: 40% of Acquired’s listeners are C-suite or VP-level executives, they say. Among them are Daniel Ek, Spotify’s chief executive, who says it’s one of his favorite shows, and Eddy Cue, one of Apple’s top executives, who listens during his work commute.

There have been times when Cue stayed in his car even after he pulled into the driveway because he was so captivated by an Acquired episode. He even plays the show aloud on his iPhone when he walks into Apple’s offices early in the morning and nobody is around.

“It’s hard to stop once you start listening," he says.

It wasn’t always that way. Or this long.

The show on Tesla was the first Acquired episode to break two hours. It was both their longest podcast and their most popular one.

Last year, they took another risk when they tackled luxury giant LVMH, their first time exploring an industry outside tech, media or entertainment. Once again, it was their biggest show ever.

Not surprisingly, LVMH was the episode that introduced the show to a broader audience. What was surprising is that it hooked people across Silicon Valley, inspiring Stanford undergrads to start their own Acquired listening club and reaching powerful executives at trillion-dollar companies.

Cue discovered the podcast through the LVMH show and immediately binged previous episodes as he waited for the new ones. “I always feel when I’m finished that I’ve learned a lot," he says.

The response to what they called LVMH’s “genius business-model innovations" gave Acquired’s hosts the confidence to pursue their curiosity no matter where it might lead them, knowing their listeners would follow them and new listeners would find them.

Today, they have a list of 50 companies they’re hoping to cover. At the top of that list are Apple, Google and Disney. Other future episodes include Ferrari, Dell, Ikea, Estée Lauder, Genentech, Levi Strauss and one company they’re saving for when their young children get older: Lego.

“For us to do an episode, it must be timely, but it must also be timeless," Gilbert says. “Most other podcasts cover something about the news, and that content value rounds to zero six months from now. We want to create something that is 90% as valuable five years from now as it is today."

Once they pick a company, the process of making an episode takes six weeks from start to finish.

Acquired isn’t just another podcast with two guys and a microphone. Gilbert and Rosenthal become experts on these companies. They see themselves more like historians than journalists, but they’re interviewing former employees in addition to reading, watching and listening to any material they can get their hands on. They take a month to learn everything they possibly can before reporting back with the best stuff they found.

They talk every day, but they try not to share their findings with each other before they record, which is easier now that Gilbert lives in Seattle and Rosenthal in San Francisco. Even as they avoid spoilers, they’re prepared for what the other person might say, since Gilbert excitedly texts Rosenthal with topics he can’t stop thinking about, whether it’s TSMC’s extreme ultraviolet lithography or Costco’s cash-flow cycle.

Their splashy interviews with Berkshire Hathaway legend Charlie Munger and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang were their most-downloaded shows to date. But for their signature episodes, they don’t have guests. They don’t even splice in other voices. It’s just the hosts talking.

Rosenthal has a loose outline with 50 pages of bullet points, and Gilbert has a list of key themes to discuss, but the conversations are not scripted ahead of time. Their rapport is part of the show’s appeal.

They wake up early in the morning when they record because they’re too psyched to sleep. They tell their wives not to count on them for dinner that night. Then they spend the rest of the day standing. “No sitting," Rosenthal says. “Even if we’re a little sick or exhausted from the research process." By the time they’re done, they’re drained.

Next comes the real workout: the editing.

With their editor, the only other person involved with the show, the hosts review the episode four times before it appears in your podcast feed. For the Microsoft episode that ran last month, they recorded for nine hours, and the finished product was about four hours. They see every second as a chance for listeners to do something else, so they’re ruthless about cutting any section that’s remotely boring.

“The goal is to sound like this wonderful organic conversation," Gilbert says. “Behind the scenes, it’s anything but."

Their show celebrates success, but it doesn’t gloss over failures. In that spirit, one episode they regret was an interview with Sam Bankman-Fried before his crypto exchange imploded and he was convicted of fraud. They have since made it their policy to release interview episodes only after they have covered that executive’s company in depth. But instead of merely apologizing or deleting that episode, they came up with something more appropriate—something very Acquired.

Not long after the collapse of FTX, they issued their mea culpa: a three-hour episode on Enron.

There are plenty of dramatic business stories begging for the Acquired treatment. But first they have to become history. Last year, a listener asked when to expect the inevitable episode about OpenAI.

“I don’t know," Gilbert said. “Twenty years?"