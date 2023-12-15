The (Surprisingly) Good News on Life Expectancy: It’s Still Going Up

Over the past decade a number of alarming stories have chronicled the decline of U.S. life expectancy in the midst of rising overdose deaths, Covid-19, alcohol-related deaths and suicides.

It turns out there are two ways to measure mortality and life expectancy, and the one you hear about the most paints a misleadingly pessimistic picture of the future.

Last month the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said life expectancy, which hit a 25-year low in 2021, climbed to 74.8 years for men and 80.2 for women in 2022, but those were still well below prepandemic levels.

Because this statistic is called “life expectancy at birth," you might assume a child born in 2022 could expect to live that long. You would be wrong.

“I have problems with even calling it ‘life expectancy’ because it’s just misleading," said Eugene Steuerle, a former Treasury Department official and Social Security Administration adviser now at the Urban Institute think tank.

In fact, the best estimates are that a boy born in 2022 will live 82.2 years and a girl 86.5 years, or about seven and six years longer, respectively, than that widely reported life expectancy at birth. These higher estimates, from the Social Security Administration’s latest annual report, are the longest on record, and continued climbing even during the pandemic.

A fictitious life

Of the two main techniques to calculate life expectancy, the method in the CDC report is the more common and is known as “period life expectancy." (The Social Security Administration calculates life expectancy with both techniques dating back to 1940; its estimate of period life expectancy closely matches the CDC’s.)

“When you see life expectancy reported, about 95% of the time, it’s the period life expectancy measure," said Michel Guillot, a demographer and professor of sociology at the University of Pennsylvania. “It is based on the concept of a synthetic or fictitious cohort."

The statistic looks at how many people died at each age in a given year, and then calculates how long a hypothetical infant would live if those age-specific death rates applied for that infant’s entire life. For example, if 1.5% of people aged 65 died in 2022, this calculation assumes 1.5% of babies born this year who are still alive in 65 years will die at that age. But, of course, today’s babies won’t actually turn 65 until the late 2080s, and that would be an extraordinarily long time for us to make no progress on mortality.

If in 2022 an unusually large number of 65-year-olds died from Covid-19 or drug overdoses, that would drag down life expectancy, but it’s unlikely the pandemic or drug overdoses will continue to have that effect 65 years from now.

“It’s as if you were stuck in time, and frozen in one calendar year, which isn’t the reality of life," said Guillot. “People do not spend their entire life in one year."

Even before the pandemic, this measure had stagnated, reflecting the toll of opioids, alcohol and suicide—so-called deaths of despair—as well as obesity. When life expectancy fell during the pandemic, it reflected real loss of human life. It’s a real statistic, and a useful one. It just doesn’t tell us how long people might actually live.

Kids today

The more relevant way to measure how long a child born today will actually live is with “cohort life expectancy." This measure takes into account that over time, the death rate at any given age—thanks to medical advances, increasing education and rising living standards—has fallen and will likely continue to fall.

While period life expectancy is better known, anyone who actually has to project lifespan must use cohort measures. If Social Security, for example, assumed no further improvements in life expectancy, it would assume that the trust fund is far more solvent than it actually is. In fact, Social Security rightly accounts for the fact that people living longer will draw down its resources.

Cohort life expectancy requires more judgment than period life expectancy because it requires assumptions about how much mortality might decline and lifespans increase. But demographers are relatively unanimous on the direction: There is little reason to believe it will reverse.

In a post on Substack, Steuerle notes that for cohort life expectancy to deteriorate it would mean “all future gains in health care, such as improved cancer treatments, would need to be offset by further declines somewhere else. I know of no demographer anywhere who believes that to be true."

Stephen Goss, the chief actuary for the Social Security Administration since 2001, agrees. In a presentation earlier this year, he argued that mortality rates will almost certainly continue to decline at every age; the main question is how fast and for whom.

In the past 20 years, death rates from cancer, heart disease and stroke have all fallen dramatically. There is reason to think that should continue. Just this year, the new blockbuster medications Mounjaro and Ozempic have reshaped treatment of obesity. By helping to control weight, the drugs could reduce risk of heart disease, stroke and diabetes.

History is replete with predictions that there is only so long we can live and that life expectancy will surely stop improving. Such outlooks quickly looked silly.

In a 2002 paper, “Broken Limits to Life Expectancy" the demographers Jim Oeppen and James Vaupel showed that for nearly 100 years, estimates of when life expectancy would hit its limit were proven wrong, often in just a few years. In 2020, Max Roser of the University of Oxford noted that this trend was still intact.

There is no guarantee, of course, that this trend will continue over time or everywhere. Perhaps pandemics, weather disasters or fentanyl deaths will become widespread enough to outweigh improvements in cancer treatment and so on. But I wouldn’t bet on it.

The better bet, according to demographers, is that children born this year will live longer than children born in any previous year.

