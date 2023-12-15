The (Surprisingly) Good News on Life Expectancy: It’s Still Going Up

The statistic looks at how many people died at each age in a given year, and then calculates how long a hypothetical infant would live if those age-specific death rates applied for that infant’s entire life. For example, if 1.5% of people aged 65 died in 2022, this calculation assumes 1.5% of babies born this year who are still alive in 65 years will die at that age. But, of course, today’s babies won’t actually turn 65 until the late 2080s, and that would be an extraordinarily long time for us to make no progress on mortality.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}