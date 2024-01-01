The Tax Whiz With the Strangest Hustle on Wall Street

That gives Lee an opening to buy up the cash flows from TRAs, as they are known, at a discount and count his winnings as they pay off. To get to that point requires deep knowledge of taxes, investing and the law, plus lots of persistence. To close a recent deal, Lee needed to obtain wet signatures, meaning handwritten, from as many as 114 people in seven days. “I want to punch myself in the face," Lee said. “It’s not rocket science, but there aren’t many people in finance who like to do this kind of thing."