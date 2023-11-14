The Trouble With America’s Ultra-Processed Diet

Highly processing foods makes them more rapidly digestible, so that few calories and nutrients make it to your large intestine, which can change the microbiome in the gut, said Dr. Dariush Mozaffarian, a cardiologist and professor of nutrition and medicine at Tufts University. Because the microbiome digests calories, this means that even if two people are eating the same number of calories, the one consuming lots of ultra-processed foods will have more calories available to be turned into fat compared with someone eating a largely minimally processed diet.