The two big insurers still betting on fossil fuels
Shane Shifflett , Jean Eaglesham , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 25 Sep 2024, 07:00 PM IST
SummaryMost companies have cut back on oil, gas and coal investments after big climate-related losses. But State Farm and Berkshire Hathaway’s insurance companies increased theirs.
A deep divide is emerging among insurers over their investments in fossil fuels. The overall industry has significantly cut its exposure, but two huge players have made multibillion-dollar bets on major oil companies.
