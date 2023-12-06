The U.S. Can Afford a Bigger Military. We Just Can’t Build It.
Greg Ip ( with inputs from The Wall Street Journal ) 5 min read 06 Dec 2023, 04:40 PM IST
SummaryAmerica’s industrial base struggles to ramp up defense production while China’s churns out ever more weapons.
When the Center for Strategic and International Studies simulated a war between the U.S. and China over Taiwan, the wargame ended with Taiwan still free, at grievous cost. The U.S. loses two aircraft carriers and up to 20 destroyers and cruisers; China sees more than 50 major surface warships sunk.
