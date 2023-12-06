The U.S. Can Afford a Bigger Military. We Just Can’t Build It.

The problem is that even when money’s available, the munitions and weapons are difficult to deliver. In May of 2022, Biden and Lockheed Martin promised to double production of Javelin antitank missiles by 2024. That has been pushed back to 2026. The U.S. announced the sale of Harpoon antiship missiles to Taiwan in 2020. They might not be delivered until 2026. Because the U.S. builds just over one nuclear submarine a year, some legislators worry it will take too long to replace those the U.S. will sell to Australia under Aukus, a technology-sharing pact that includes the U.K.