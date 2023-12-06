The U.S. Gas Startup at the Center of an Epic Feud With Global Energy Giants
Benoît Morenne ( with inputs from The Wall Street Journal ) 7 min read 06 Dec 2023, 12:48 PM IST
SummaryVenture Global is becoming one of the world’s biggest natural-gas exporters. Shell, BP and others say it got there by reneging on their contracts.
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La.— Michael Sabel and his partner, both industry novices, have made a fortune virtually overnight by building from scratch one of the world’s largest gas exporters. They have also made some powerful enemies.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less