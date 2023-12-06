The U.S. Gas Startup at the Center of an Epic Feud With Global Energy Giants

“It’s very unusual, and it’s very disappointing," Shell CEO Wael Sawan said in a November interview. “This is, of course, a project that was underpinned by the offtake agreements that companies like ours provided."Venture Global counters that the contracts require it to deliver LNG to those early customers only when its first plant in Louisiana, called Calcasieu Pass, is finished. And it says even though the plant has shipped more than 200 cargoes, it isn’t technically complete. Twenty-one months after Venture Global’s first overseas shipment, BP, Shell and other early buyers are still waiting, and seething.