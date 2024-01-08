The UFO Movement Sees Otherworldly Growth
Alexander Saeedy , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 08 Jan 2024, 11:02 PM IST
SummaryBelievers come out of the shadows after congressional hearings. “We’re not the people with the tinfoil hats anymore.”
WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn.—For many years, the Connecticut chapter of America’s largest UFO research group investigated alien life on Earth from the shadows. That wasn’t by choice—it was because almost nobody ever came to meetings in a suburban basement just outside of Hartford.
