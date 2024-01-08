The UFO Movement Sees Otherworldly Growth

Congress followed up with a hearing in 2022 on UAPs, its first probe into flying saucers in 50 years. At a second hearing last year, former Air Force intelligence officer David Grusch testified that he was told on the job by current and former military officers that the U.S. government has possessed aircraft of nonhuman origin for decades and that he has seen classified photographic and physical evidence to prove it. The Pentagon has said there is no verifiable evidence to substantiate his claims.