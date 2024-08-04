The unraveling of a charity’s feel-good story about saving African orphans

Adoptive parents are placed on a waiting list, and the government ministry matches them with Malawian children who are eligible for adoption. The law requires not just the consent of any surviving parent for international adoption, but also anyone who has custody of or is liable to contribute to the support of the child, though a court may dispense of the consent if such a person has abandoned the child, cannot be found or is incapable of giving consent, according to the State Department website.