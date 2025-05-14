The US nuclear base hidden under Greenland’s ice for decades
Sune Engel Rasmussen , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 14 May 2025, 01:59 PM IST
SummaryA NASA team found signs of the remnants of Camp Century, which shows the extent of Washington’s longtime involvement in the Arctic island.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
While flying above the Arctic Circle last spring, a team of NASA scientists testing a new radar system over northern Greenland detected something unusual.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less