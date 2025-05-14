The US nuclear base hidden under Greenland’s ice for decades

“In the 1940s Denmark learned that if you say no to the U.S., the U.S. will go ahead anyway," said Ulrik Pram Gad, senior researcher with the Danish Institute for International Studies. The Trump administration has caused fear in Greenland that this is still the case, he said. “Denmark has been allowed to maintain sovereignty over Greenland by outsourcing some of it—security—to the U.S.," Gad said.