The West Badly Needs More Missiles—but the Wait to Buy Them Is Years Long
Alistair MacDonald , The Wall Street Journal 10 min read 03 Jan 2024, 03:23 PM IST
SummaryGlobal conflicts and rising threats drive orders for missiles, planes, submarines and other complex weapons systems, but producers are struggling with supply chains and staffing.
KONGSBERG, Norway—A factory here west of Oslo produces a missile-defense system that can shoot down drones, helicopters and other airborne threats from almost 25 miles away.
