The wine most welcome at any holiday gathering
Lettie Teague , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 28 Nov 2024, 08:05 PM IST
SummaryReliably drinkable, well aged before release and a good match with a wide range of foods, Rioja makes a pleasing addition to most any festive event. So why aren’t more wine drinkers wise to it?
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
There is a famous wine region whose wines I’ve largely overlooked lately. My cellar is proof: I have exactly four bottles of Rioja to my name.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less