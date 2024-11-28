The wine most welcome at any holiday gathering

Indeed, the region’s wines are classified according to how long they’ve been aged, just as other great wines of the world are classified by vineyard (as in Burgundy) or ranked by estate (as in Bordeaux). For red Riojas, the youngest, simply labeled Rioja, may be aged only a few months before release. These are also the cheapest. I found a few for as little as $5 a bottle. The next-youngest, labeled Crianza, are aged at least two years in barrel and bottle, while Reserva wines are aged at least three years in barrel and bottle and frequently much longer; Gran Reserva wines, aged at least five years in barrel and bottle, are also often aged even further. The last are presumably a producer’s very best wines, though there is no official requirement for a Gran Reserva aside from age.