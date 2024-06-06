The workers who do everything on their phones—except answer calls
Callum Borchers , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 06 Jun 2024, 11:33 AM IST
SummaryBosses and employees are wrestling over whether voice calls have a place in the hybrid era.
Your co-workers Zoom, Slack, email and text with ease—but good luck getting many of them to make or answer an old-fashioned phone call.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less