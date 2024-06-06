The workers who do everything on their phones—except answer calls

On the other side of this telecom skirmish are phone dodgers who insist any conversation that doesn’t need to be face-to-face or on-camera ought to be an email. Being put on the spot by a ringing phone makes some squirm, especially people under 40 who grew up texting and instant messaging with a moment to collect their thoughts. They say video calls are less anxiety-provoking because they’re usually scheduled and often involve groups of people.