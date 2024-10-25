The world’s most liveable cities in 2024

Vienna took the top spot once again in 2024, earning the title of the most liveable city in the world for a third consecutive year. The Austrian capital received perfect scores in four of the index’s five categories, but a lack of major sporting events contributed to its lower tally of 93.5 out of 100 in the culture and environment category. (It is far from lacking in other forms of culture.) Three other European cities made the top five: Copenhagen, Zurich and Geneva. All three are notable for their modest population size, which tends to lead to lower crime rates and less crowded roads and public-transport systems. Two Canadian cities—Calgary and Vancouver—and four in Asia-Pacific—Melbourne, Sydney, Osaka and Auckland—complete the top ten (see map).

War-torn Damascus remains rooted to the bottom of the table. The Syrian capital has been the least liveable city in the index since 2013, and scored just 30.7 in 2024. Its stability score of 20 is tied with Karachi as the lowest of all the cities surveyed. Kyiv also performs badly in this category, pushing it into the bottom ten cities on the index for the second year in a row. Tel Aviv shares the same poor stability rating, and its scores on infrastructure and on culture and environment dropped by 7.2 and 6.7 points respectively amid the war in Gaza. The Israeli city fell 20 places down the ranking to 112th, the biggest movement in this year’s survey.

After a sharp drop and rebound over the covid years, globally the average liveability score increased by just 0.06 points over the past year, compared with 2.84 in the 12 months to June 2023 (see chart). Civil unrest troubled Europe, as French farmers blocked motorways into Paris and protests against immigration policies sprung up across the continent. Riots in Nouméa, in New Caledonia, and campus protests across America—which happened after the survey took place—do not bode well for next year’s index.

The cost-of-living crisis is also taking a toll. Although inflation is coming down in many countries, its effects, particularly on housing costs, are still being felt. The high prices are weighing on infrastructure scores, particularly in Australia and Canada. The quality of urban living may be at its highest in well over a decade, but not all are experiencing that equally.