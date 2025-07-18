The worst performer in billionaires’ portfolios? Trophy art.

The wealthy can now find better returns on their money elsewhere. European equities are up 21% this year, and private infrastructure funds have gained 13%, according to BlackRock’s investment-return map. Art doesn’t reprice daily like stocks and bonds, but the value of some art is down anywhere from 20% to 40% from peaks, especially works by very contemporary artists that speculators were flipping for profit. The ultrarich are allocating less of their wealth to art as a result: 15% in 2024 compared with a peak of 24% in 2022, UBS notes.