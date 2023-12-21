The Year Celebrities Sold Their Own Clothes in Droves

On a recent Sunday morning in Brooklyn, just a few hours after leaving the “Saturday Night Live" afterparty, cast member Chloe Fineman had a new role to perform: saleswoman. The merchandise? Her own.

The actor was following in the footsteps of many of her celebrity peers by throwing a good old-fashioned tag sale.

“I started SNL with a lot of puffy-sleeved, flowery stuff, and that’s just not how I dress anymore," Fineman said. “I’m selling a lot of dresses."

The racks of clothing also included vintage David Bowie memorabilia, a never-worn Rag & Bone sweater and scarf combo with the tags still attached and Re/Done denim jeans. Fineman co-hosted the one-day “boudoir sale" alongside Sara Larson, a friend and publicist for Nina Runsdorf and Shoreditch Ski Club, in Larson’s studio, where shoppers deposited payment for purchases directly into each woman’s Venmo account.

Yi-Mei Truxes, 37, who lives in Brooklyn, came early to shop the sale for friends who couldn’t attend. “A friend and her sister are huge fans of Chloe and ‘SNL,’" she said, holding up her purchase: a pink, polo-collared sweater that Fineman had worn on “SNL."

In 2023, boldfaced names such as Chloë Sevigny, Kim Gordon, Jemima Kirke, Ava DuVernay, Stacy London and models Amber Valletta and Carolyn Murphy hosted or participated in closet-clearing tag sales. And shoppers—fans, fashion nostalgists and hard-core thrifters of all ages—showed up by the hundreds, even driving from other countries and often waiting for hours in line to procure secondhand items.

In May, social media exploded with images from the actor Chloë Sevigny’s “Sale of the Century," as it was dubbed on a cheeky, newspaper-inspired flier, which she co-hosted with fashion editors Sally Singer, Mickey Boardman and Lynn Yaeger. Shoppers queued outside the downtown Manhattan venue as early as 6 a.m. (six hours before the doors opened).

Mya Gelber, a 27-year-old law student, endured a four-hour wait, but left with several pieces from Sevigny’s collection, including a Perry Ellis letterman-style jacket. “I wear them all constantly," she said.

In the past few years, celebrities have engaged in newfound ways to commodify themselves through platforms such as Cameo, the popular resale app Depop and the Expert, which books design consultations with tastemakers like Jenna Lyons and Kelly Wearstler.

These in-person closet sales exemplify another form of access. Compared with wardrobe and memorabilia auctions produced under major institutions such as Christie’s or even Joopiter, the newly formed auction house that Pharrell Williams opened last year, they’re a scrappy, egalitarian alternative.

They’re also moneymaking ventures. According to a report released by the online secondhand platform ThredUp earlier this year, the resale market will be worth $350 billion by 2027, increasing at three times the rate of the overall global apparel market.

At last month’s sale, Fineman and Larson collectively earned about $7,000 (from which they made a contribution to Doctors Without Borders). And in Los Angeles in late August, the artist and musician Kim Gordon’s outdoor closet sale generated $17,000 in only four hours (with all of the proceeds benefiting the city’s Downtown Women’s Center). With the aid of her stylist, Turner Turner, Gordon sold as many as 500 pieces, Turner estimates, most of which were priced for less than $100.

At these sales, prices can be negotiable. Shoppers bargained at Sevigny’s, often successfully. “The pricing seemed pretty casual," said Charlotte Rose Benjamin, a 27-year-old musician and model.

Consumers do want to acquire something once belonged to a famous person, but some pieces are coveted vintage merchandise even without the celebrity provenance, such as a pair of flared jeans by X-Girl, Kim Gordon’s cult, 90s-era fashion label, or a 1978 Chloé dress by Karl Lagerfeld in black wool crepe with rhinestones in pristine condition, sold by Stacy London.

According to the Sevigny sale organizer, Liana Satenstein, a former Vogue staff writer who has a closet clean-out service called “Schmatta Shrink," at one point the line of expectant shoppers wrapped around the block nearly twice, prompting her to dole out free doughnuts and slices of pizza.

Benjamin spent four hours in line waiting with some friends. “We figured we’d wait a few minutes and then bail," she said, but before long, Benjamin and her group committed to carrying through. “We ran into girls we knew, and made friends with the other people in line," she said. “I ordered us salads to-go."

Once inside, Benjamin ultimately bought a tube of Gucci-branded toothpaste for $35, which she displays on a shelf in her bedroom—not exactly a bargain, but certainly a conversation piece.

Sevigny was present throughout her event, Satenstein noted, sharing anecdotes about various garments: “One girl bought a sweater, and Chloë had told her this is what she wore when she first met her husband."

In April, London and her friend Christene Barberich, who co-founded the fashion and style site Refinery29, held a weekend-long garage sale in an outdoor alley near London’s Brooklyn home. “We had somewhere between 300 to 400 pieces. We sold so much the first day, that we both went scrambling into our closets to find more for day number two," said London.

With all of the quick purging, even celebrities can be susceptible to seller’s remorse. In Fineman’s case, the actor negotiated an item back—a sweater she wasn’t entirely ready to release—for which she offered a free pair of Tory Burch sunglasses as leverage. “When you see some of your stuff on someone else, and it sparks joy for them, it’s like, ‘Why didn’t it do that for me?’ " she said. “I want to have that back."