The Year Celebrities Sold Their Own Clothes in Droves
Laura Neilson , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 21 Dec 2023, 07:43 PM IST
SummaryIn 2023, buyers lined up for hours to buy secondhand fashions from icons such as Chloë Sevigny and Kim Gordon.
On a recent Sunday morning in Brooklyn, just a few hours after leaving the “Saturday Night Live" afterparty, cast member Chloe Fineman had a new role to perform: saleswoman. The merchandise? Her own.
