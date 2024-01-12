The Year That Golf Battled for Its Soul
The PGA and LIV Golf squared off against each other all year, and the intrigue is far from over.
The 2021 professional golf season was the last one conducted before the arrival of LIV Golf. At the end of the year, one golf website held a reader poll on the biggest stories the game had faced. No. 1 was Tiger Woods’s car crash, no surprise, but No. 2 was nothing more mundane than the USGA’s revised mandate that drivers couldn’t exceed 46 inches, rather than the old 48 inches.