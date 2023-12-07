Theatrical releases score over web originals on OTT

Big-budget films backed by A-list stars already released in theatres are generating higher buzz on OTT platforms than original web series, despite being secondary content for such streaming services. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

An analysis by media consulting firm Ormax says films such as Jawan, Gadar 2 and OMG 2 released over the past few months have garnered higher buzz upon their OTT launch than most web originals.

Media experts point out that while the appetite for SVoD (subscription video on demand) content in India is still being developed, there is already existing hype around theatrical films given the marketing campaigns that studios undertake. Further, 73% of the Indian SVoD audiences are regular theatregoers, meaning their yardsticks to evaluate OTT content are derived from their film viewing taste established over time. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Films have always been the most premium content asset in this country regardless of which platform they’re on. It’s evident in the scale of campaigns that are carried out for theatrical releases or how they’ve helped drive the penetration of cable and satellite television. Everyone leverages the power of films and it isn’t surprising that they’re driving viewership on OTT too," Ajit Andhare, chief operating officer, Viacom18 Studios said.

Marketing campaigns of theatrical releases are attuned to bringing attention on the day of release, and because there is already buzz and conversation around them, they have a huge advantage to web originals, Andhare said. “Prime Video was already big on acquiring big tentpole film and Netflix has caught on. Budget allocation to big Hindi and southern movie titles will only increase," Andhare said.

According to the Ormax report, Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan that dropped on Netflix in November, recorded a launch week buzz of 53%, the highest any property has managed on OTT, since the second season of The Family Man in June 2021. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Despite streaming being an established category in India now, the Indian OTT viewer continues to be in awe of the stardom that big-ticket theatrical content offers. Many SvoD viewers are cinema viewers, even fans, who have added OTT content to their viewing mix in the last few years," the report said.

The production values, star appeal and promotion budgets associated with theatrical films besides their exclusivity and reach among masses creates more hysteria as compared to any other formats, Chandrashekhar Mantha, partner, media and entertainment sector leader, Deloitte India said.

“Theatre is also driven by an experiential and social quotient that distinguishes itself from other modes of entertainment. Post covid, there has been a phenomenal recovery in this sector as audiences returned to theatres. Largely, the audience driver has been good content with big film stars," Mantha said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The excitement around theatrical films persists, undiminished by the surge in web originals and direct-to-OTT films, Kavitha Jaubin, vice-president, content and strategy at Telugu and Tamil OTT platform aha Video said.

However, given the escalating costs associated with securing rights for major films, relying solely on this model becomes impractical. “Instead, it is essential for OTT platforms to take on the responsibility of priming theatre-goers to sample and embrace web content. This entails introducing them to compelling narratives, unique formats, and the convenience of on-demand viewing.

To engage the theatre-going crowd and navigate the competitive landscape, innovative approaches can be explored. This may include creating spin-offs from blockbuster hits or developing sequels, providing a bridge for traditional movie enthusiasts to transition to OTT platforms," Jaubin said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.